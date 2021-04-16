Shootings of 2 foreign feature series to take place in Kazakhstan this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Foreign film production companies are to shoot films in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.-

The State Center for National Cinema Support which is working to attract investment from foreign film production companies has achieved specific results, Nurgisa Daueshov, Kazakh Vice-Minister of Culture and Sport, shared. In his response to the Kazinform editorial staff’s enquiry, he said that shootings of the two big budget feature series, including France’s sci-fi series Infiniti and Russia’s mystery drama Shaman, are to take place in Kazakhstan this year.

He noted that the ministry implements the rebait system to bring in Hollywood directors and producers, with the foreign investor paying the State 30% of the total expenditure and exempt from a value added tax of 12%.

He reminded that in 2019, tours of Kazakhstan for the famed executive producers from Hollywood, reps of Lionsgate, NBC Universal, Warner Horizon, the Discovery Channel, and Global Film Solutions took place.

The vice-minister also added that 17 films received the State support are currently in production.