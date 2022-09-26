Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shooting reported at school in Izhevsk — local police
26 September 2022, 15:15

Shooting reported at school in Izhevsk — local police

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM An unknown attacker opened fire in a school in Izhevsk, the police have been out to apprehend the criminal, local law enforcers told TASS on Monday.

«Today, the police received a report about shooting at School 88 in Izhevsk. Police officers immediately set out to the scene. Measures are being taken to apprehend the suspect,» the law enforcers said, TASS reports.

Reports about casualties are being verified, they added. The school administration said students and teachers had been evacuated.


Photo: Ilyas Bekmansurov/TASS



