Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Shooting in US capital leaves teenager dead, 3 others wounded

    20 June 2022, 16:16

    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - A shooting in the US capital of Washington, D.C. on Sunday left a 15-year-old boy dead and three others injured, including a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer, Anadolu Agency reports.

    According to Police Chief Robert Contee, the victims were shot at the intersection of 14th and U streets in northwest Washington around 6 p.m. Eastern Time (2200GMT).

    The shooting took place during a Juneteenth celebration event which Contee said was unpermitted.

    The police officer and two injured adults are recovering at area hospitals, Contee told reporters at a press conference.

    He also said a handgun had been used at the shooting and police did not fire on the suspect.

    Asked whether the boy who was killed was targeted or not, Contee said he just does not know and the authorities are at the preliminary stages of an investigation.

    «This is unacceptable...We need to make sure that individuals are held accountable for their actions,» he added.

    The shooting came a day after an incident at a Virginia mall.

    On Saturday, a person fired a gun after a fight broke out between a small group of people and a Black man at Tysons Corner Center shopping mall, causing hundreds of people to flee and seek shelter. No casualties occurred.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Incidents World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 people die in road accident in Kyzylorda region
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Popular
    1 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    2 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    3 Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
    4 Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    5 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future