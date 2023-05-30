Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Shooting in coastal Florida city leaves 9 wounded, including 4 minors

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 May 2023, 21:19
Shooting in coastal Florida city leaves 9 wounded, including 4 minors Photo: aa.com.tr

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Nine people, including four minors, were wounded in gun violence on a crowded boardwalk of a coastal Florida city late Monday, the US Memorial Day holiday, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to a report by USA Today, the shooting took place in the city of Hollywood, which lies between the resort cities of Fort Lauderdale and Miami, and the nine victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The four minors who were shot range between 1 and 17 years of age, alongside five adults age 25-65, and all victims but one who underwent surgery are stable, Hollywood Police Department spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi told a press conference.

According to Bettineschi, the shooting arose out of «an altercation between two groups.» Police so far have detained one person of interest and they continue the manhunt for more suspects, she said.

The police will leave «no stone unturned» in the investigation, Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

O’Brien also called the shooting a «senseless act of gun violence.»

«It’s unfortunate when we have law-abiding citizens come to our beach to enjoy the day and that gets disrupted by a group of criminals who engage in this type of violent activity,» he said.

The shooting comes amid growing concerns over mass shootings in the US, with gun violence already the leading cause of death among young people.

This April, Florida Governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis approved a law allowing people to carry concealed firearms anywhere in the state without a permit.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year