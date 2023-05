Shooting at coffee shop in Türkiye leaves five dead

BAKU. KAZINFORMShooting occured at a coffee shop in Türkiye's Izmir province, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

According to the information, the incident took place in the Menderes district. A fight between a group gathered in a coffee shop escalated into a shooting.

Five people are reported to have died in the incident. The police launched an investigation.