Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula once again emits ash cloud, 12 km high

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 April 2023, 17:04
Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula once again emits ash cloud, 12 km high Photo: Dmitry Levin/TASS

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Shiveluch volcano on Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, which erupted on Tuesday night, has once again emitted an ash cloud, which reached some 12 km in height, the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences Geophysical Service reported, Kazinform learned from TASS.

«April 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. Moscow time). The Shiveluch volcano continues to erupt. According to satellite data, the volcano emitted an ash cloud that reached some 12,000 meters above sea level,» the statement said.

The Shiveluch volcano started erupting at 0:54 a.m. on April 11 (Moscow time: 3:54 p.m. on April 10). The peak eruption phases were recorded at 05:44 a.m. (8:54 p.m. Moscow time), 06:46 a.m. (9:46 p.m. Moscow time), and 07:14 a.m. (10:14 p.m. Moscow time). According to satellite data, at 8:30 a.m. (11:30 p.m. Moscow time), the ash cloud over the Shiveluch volcano reached 20 km above sea level, with the resulting ash plume covering an area ranging from 240 to 400 kilometers.

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes on Kamchatka with a height of 3,283 meters. It consists of three elements: the «Old Shiveluch» stratovolcano, an ancient caldera, and the active «Young Shiveluch.»


Russia    World News  
