Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Shionogi’s oral COVID drug given emergency approval in Japan

    22 November 2022, 19:37

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A panel of the Japanese health ministry granted fast-track approval to Shionogi & Co.'s oral COVID-19 drug on Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

    The medicine for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms will be the country's first domestically produced oral drug against the virus.

    The decision comes as Japan has recently seen a rebound in the number of daily coronavirus cases. The government has eased restrictions on people's activity including removing its cap on daily foreign arrivals, while also starting a subsidy program for residents to boost domestic tourism.


    Photo:english.kyodonews.net
    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
    Japan space agency gives up on landing Moon probe
    38 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan last day
    Japan enters 8th wave of COVID-19 pandemic
    Popular
    1 Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
    2 COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
    3 Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to take an oath on November 26
    5 Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities