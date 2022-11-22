Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Shionogi’s oral COVID drug given emergency approval in Japan

22 November 2022, 19:37
Shionogi’s oral COVID drug given emergency approval in Japan

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - A panel of the Japanese health ministry granted fast-track approval to Shionogi & Co.'s oral COVID-19 drug on Tuesday, Kyodo reports.

The medicine for coronavirus patients with mild symptoms will be the country's first domestically produced oral drug against the virus.

The decision comes as Japan has recently seen a rebound in the number of daily coronavirus cases. The government has eased restrictions on people's activity including removing its cap on daily foreign arrivals, while also starting a subsidy program for residents to boost domestic tourism.


Photo:english.kyodonews.net

Related news
Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
Japan space agency gives up on landing Moon probe
38 new COVID cases detected in Kazakhstan last day
Read also
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Death toll of Indonesia's quake rises to 268, 151 still missing
No new Omicron BQ.1, Cerberus infections recorded in Russia
São Paulo: Initiative to assist homeless people launched
Russia records 4,460 daily COVID cases, 59 deaths — crisis center
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases in 72,000 range amid new wave concerns
Kazakh Health Minister warns of global COVID-19 resurgence
Japan space agency gives up on landing Moon probe
News Partner
Popular
1 Official commentary by Kazakh Foreign Office on OSCE/ODIHR Election Observation Mission's statement
2 COVID-19 kills 1 more Iranian over past 24 hours
3 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits western Indonesia
4 Kazakhstani exports hit record high this Jan-Sep
5 Kazakhstan set to unveil 700 rural health facilities

News