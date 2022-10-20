20 October 2022, 15:10

Sherkhan Murtaza’s sculpture unveiled in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A solemn ceremony of unveiling a monument of Soviet and Kazakh writer, public and political figure, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, pride of all Zhambyl residents Sherkhan Murtaza took place in the city of Taraz. The event was held on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the writer, Kazinform cites the press service of the Zhambyl region.

Attending the ceremony were Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister Darkhan Kydyrali, governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov, People’s Hero Bakytzhan Yertayev, public figure, poet, writer, Labor Hero of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Shakhanov, and others.

Addressing those present, Darkhan Kydyrali offered his congratulations and read out the congratulatory letter on behalf of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«Sherkhan Murtaza was a prominent person, truly people’s writer, public figure, who spent his whole adult life promoting literature and culture of our people. He left a rich literary legacy. His bright image will always be remembered,» reads the letter.

Sherkhan Murtaza’s sculpture is built in front of the main corpus and dormitory of the Taraz International Innovative Institute.

The monument erected at the expense of sponsor funds is made of bronze. The height of the pedestal-hall is 4 meters, and the height of the sculpture is 7.7 meters

The author of the sculptor is Aidos Burkitbayev, whose work won the contest held by the Kone Taraz public fund. Aidos has authored over 20 works throughout Kazakhstan, including the monuments of great philosopher Al-Farabi, well-known Kazakh composers Shamshi Kaldayakov, and Dina Nurpeisova.

Photo: gov.kz