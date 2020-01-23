Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Shell invited to invest in Kazakhstan’s geological exploration sector

    23 January 2020, 15:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with Olivier Lazare, Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan, and invited the foreign company to study the opportunities of investing in geological exploration of Caspian Basin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Just have met with Olivier Lazare, Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan. I have invited Shell to actively cooperate with our country,» Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

    The Minister added that the sides agreed to study the opportunities of investing in geological exploration in the Caspian Basin and in the so-called Eurasia project. In his words, the sides decided to establish a joint working group.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador