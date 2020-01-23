Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shell invited to invest in Kazakhstan’s geological exploration sector

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 January 2020, 15:27
Shell invited to invest in Kazakhstan’s geological exploration sector

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Magzum Mirzagaliyev met with Olivier Lazare, Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan, and invited the foreign company to study the opportunities of investing in geological exploration of Caspian Basin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Just have met with Olivier Lazare, Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan. I have invited Shell to actively cooperate with our country,» Mirzagaliyev tweeted.

The Minister added that the sides agreed to study the opportunities of investing in geological exploration in the Caspian Basin and in the so-called Eurasia project. In his words, the sides decided to establish a joint working group.


