Shchuchinsk to welcome athletes from 41 countries for IBU Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Shchuchinsk, a town in Akmola region, is to host the IBU Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships in early March, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing a briefing at the central communication center, Yermek Kizatov, President of the Biathlon Union of Kazakhstan, said the IBU Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships are to take place on March 4-12 at the Olympic Winter Sports Training Center in Shchuchinsk.

The event is to bring together athletes from 41 countries of the world. 20 athletes, including 10 in junior events and 10 in youth events, are to represent Kazakhstan at the tournament. High-ranking officials from the International Biathlon Union are expected to attend the event, including President Olle Dahlin and Secretary-General Max Cobb.

The IBU Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships is to take place for the first time in Kazakhstan.

Shchuchinsk was selected as a venue for the Championships due to its climate, winter sports infrastructure as well as its proximity to the capital.

Opened in 2018, the Olympic Winter Sports Training Center in Shchuchinsk hosted the Asian Open Championships last year.