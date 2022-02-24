Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Shavkat Utemissov becomes member of Central Election Commission

    24 February 2022, 11:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shavkat Utemissov has been elected to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In line with the Kazakh Constitution, the Senate Speaker proposes a candidate to become a member of the Central Election Commission.

    At the plenary session Speaker Ashimbayev proposed a candidature of Shavkat Utemissov who was a Majilis deputy for many years and has an extensive law-making experience.

    Participants of the plenary session also terminated the powers of another member of the Central Election Commission Serik Sydykov who joined the CEC in April 2020.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Appointments, dismissals
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New member of Kazakh Senate sworn in
    Kazakh Senate Speaker participates in int’l conference dedicated to Sultan Baybars in Egypt
    US House passes debt ceiling bill, averting crisis
    Oil prices rise after US decision to raise debt limit
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry