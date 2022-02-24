Shavkat Utemissov becomes member of Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shavkat Utemissov has been elected to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In line with the Kazakh Constitution, the Senate Speaker proposes a candidate to become a member of the Central Election Commission.

At the plenary session Speaker Ashimbayev proposed a candidature of Shavkat Utemissov who was a Majilis deputy for many years and has an extensive law-making experience.

Participants of the plenary session also terminated the powers of another member of the Central Election Commission Serik Sydykov who joined the CEC in April 2020.