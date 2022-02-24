Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Shavkat Utemissov becomes member of Central Election Commission

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
24 February 2022, 11:38
Shavkat Utemissov becomes member of Central Election Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Shavkat Utemissov has been elected to the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the plenary session of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In line with the Kazakh Constitution, the Senate Speaker proposes a candidate to become a member of the Central Election Commission.

At the plenary session Speaker Ashimbayev proposed a candidature of Shavkat Utemissov who was a Majilis deputy for many years and has an extensive law-making experience.

Participants of the plenary session also terminated the powers of another member of the Central Election Commission Serik Sydykov who joined the CEC in April 2020.


Senate   Parliament   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays