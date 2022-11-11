Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
11 November 2022, 10:58
11 November 2022, 10:58

SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in the Congress Center in Samarkand, Akorda press service informed.

Earlier it was reported that the President had arrived in Samarkand for a working trip to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

Yesterday, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, together with the leaders of the countries participating in the OTS Summit in Samarkand, attended a concert held in the Eternal City complex


Photo: t.me/KZgovernment


