Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Kazakh Leader on election victory

21 November 2022, 11:10
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his confident victory in the snap presidential election, the press service of Akorda reports.

The Leader of Kazakhstan noted dynamic development of the two countries’ relations and said that they fully comply with the strategic partnership level.

The presidents discussed the current state and prospects of development of the Kazakh-Uzbek partnership and alliance. The sides discussed also the schedule of upcoming meetings.


Photo:: akorda.kz

