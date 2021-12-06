Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Sharp temperature drop on its way to a number of regions in Kazakhstan

    6 December 2021, 19:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 regions of Kazakhstan have been put on weather advisory by Kazhydromet, Kazinform reports.

    Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions on December 7.

    Black ice and fog will be observed on the roads in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions the same day.

    Blizzard, black ice and sharp temperature drop to -20, -28°C are expected in parts of Akmola region on December 7.

    Temperature is set to dip as low as -25°C in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on December 8. As for December 7, the city will see foggy and blizzardy conditions.

    Chances of sharp temperature drop, blizzard, black ice, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind will be high in North Kazakhstan region on December 7.

    Blizzard, fog, and black ice are in store for East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

    Fog, black ice, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are forecast for parts of Zhambyl region.

    Blizzard, black ice and western wind with gusts of 18 mps are predicted for the north of Pavlodar region.

    Temperature will drop to -20, -28°C in Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions on December 8.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region