Sharp temperature drop on its way to a number of regions in Kazakhstan

Kudrenok Tatyana
6 December 2021, 19:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 12 regions of Kazakhstan have been put on weather advisory by Kazhydromet, Kazinform reports.

Fog will blanket parts of Atyrau and Kyzylorda regions on December 7.

Black ice and fog will be observed on the roads in Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions the same day.

Blizzard, black ice and sharp temperature drop to -20, -28°C are expected in parts of Akmola region on December 7.

Temperature is set to dip as low as -25°C in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, on December 8. As for December 7, the city will see foggy and blizzardy conditions.

Chances of sharp temperature drop, blizzard, black ice, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind will be high in North Kazakhstan region on December 7.

Blizzard, fog, and black ice are in store for East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Karaganda regions.

Fog, black ice, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are forecast for parts of Zhambyl region.

Blizzard, black ice and western wind with gusts of 18 mps are predicted for the north of Pavlodar region.

Temperature will drop to -20, -28°C in Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions on December 8.


