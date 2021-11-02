Sharjah Chamber discuss enhancing economic, investment cooperation with Kazakhstan

SHARJAH. KAZINFORM - The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has discussed with Kazakhstan prospects of enhancing economic cooperation, developing trade relations and mutual investment, WAM reports.

During a meeting held recently at Expo 2020 Dubai, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, explored with Malika Bekturova, Deputy Mayor of the Nur-Sultan city, avenues of cooperation and spoke about possible partnerships between the business communities and investors of both countries.

Both sides also discussed ways of benefiting from promising investment opportunities available in the two countries, especially in the tourism, industry and infrastructure sectors.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the chamber’s participation in the «Nur-Sultan Investment and Tourism Forum» organised by Invest in Nur-Sultan office in Kazakhstan’s Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, and Mariam Al Shamsi, Director General Assistant for the Support Services Sector, attended the meeting.

Al Owais lauded the flourishing relations between Sharjah and Kazakhstan, saying that their ever-growing relations will push both countries’ economic relations towards broader horizons, promote mutual investment in new sectors, and will also help them take advantage of available opportunities to serve the interests of their business communities.

He stressed that the SCCI’s participation in the Nur-Sultan Investment and Tourism Forum comes in line with the chamber’s ongoing efforts to develop its relations with various countries of the world and explore avenues of commercial cooperation and investment opportunities that serve the business community of Sharjah and enhance its presence in various global markets.

For her part, Bekturova commended the SCCI’s keenness to improve its trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan, adding that such a fruitful meeting represents a step in the right direction towards building stronger and distinguished bilateral relations in various fields, strengthening economic partnership, and developing robust ties between the UAE- Kazakhstan business communities.

The SCCI has had a strong presence in the forum, which featured a number of dialogue sessions where Ali Al Jari, International Exhibitions Executive at the SCCI’s Sharjah Exports Development Centre took part as a speaker in the panel discussion entitled «The Role of Special Economic Zones in the Development of Contemporary Cities».



