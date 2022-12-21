Share of women in decision-making bodies set to rise to 30% in Kazakhstan

21 December 2022, 17:30

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – There are around 1,700 female executives in the media area in Kazakhstan, Aida Balayeva, Deputy Head of the Kazakh President’s Administration, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In the next eight years Kazakhstan plans to bring the gender gap in life expectancy between men and women to seven years, gap in the average salary to 21%, as well as the share of women in decision-making bodies to 30%,» said Balayeva.

She added that there are around 1,700 female executives in the media area in the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan leads the Central Asian region in terms of general equality.