Share of renewable energy sources to reach 23% by 2035

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 February 2022, 14:07
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «International organizations refuse to fund construction of coal power plans,» power energy development department director Aidos Daribayev told a briefing.

«Given instability of renewable sources it is necessary to consider backbone sources in the country’s power network. As soon as international financial organizations globally give up coal power plants construction projects, there is little scope for coal generation. To this end a nuclear power plant with a capacity of 2.4 GW is considered as a new source of core generation,» he said.

He added that Kazakhstan is expected to build 6.5 GW of renewable sources, above 5GW of gas generation, 2GW of water generation, 1.5 GW of coal generation, 2.4 GW of nuclear generation. It will let reduce shortage of core and regulation power and make the country’s power network independent from regulating by bordering countries. The plan is supposed to reduce coal share up to 40% by 2035. The share of renewable energy sources is expected to hit 23%, gas generation to reach 18%, nuclear power stations to make 12%.


