Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Share of gold in National Fund’s assets to be 5% - Tokayev

    7 August 2019, 21:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has clarified the amendments inserted into the Concept of Formation and Utilization of the National Fund’s Reserves.

    «In compliance with my decree, the Concept of Formation and Utilization ofthe National Fund’s Reserves has been amended. Henceforth, the share of gold insavings assets of the National Fund will comprise up to 5%. This measure isneeded for raising safety of the National Fund’s assets and protecting them,» thePresident tweeted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Economy
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays