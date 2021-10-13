Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Share of alternative and renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan to reach 80% by 2060

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 October 2021, 19:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The share of alternative and renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan will reach over 80% of the country’s power balance by 2060,» the Kazakh President told the international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» underway in the Kazakh capital.

The Head of State noted that achieving the ambitious goals of the country’s carbon neutrality doctrine by 2060 will entail consistent efforts, modernization of the fuel and energy complex, revision of industrial and agro-industrial policy, new approaches to housing and utilities, construction at large and people’s lifestyle. In accordance with the project (doctrine)all coal power stations of Kazakhstan will be out of service by 2050. The share of alternative and renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan will reach over 80% of the country’s power balance by 2060. The carbon neutrality scenario provides for active joint efforts of the state, business and society to achieve the goals set. Successful realization will let achieve not only goals of 2030 but also zero balance of greenhouse gases by 2060. The project development will require almost USD 700 bln,» the Head of State resumed.


President of Kazakhstan    Environment  
