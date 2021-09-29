Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Share capital of GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd. To be reduced

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 September 2021, 18:20
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd., incorporated as a private company of the Astana International Financial Centre under Identification Number 191140900179, registered office: Suite 140, 55/22 Mangilik El Avenue, Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, acting in accordance with the Articles of Association and legislation of the Astana International Financial Centre, notifies that on October 18, 2021 the resolution of shareholders of GEN TRIZ Qazaqstan Ltd. to reduce the share capital of the Company will take effect.

The share capital of the Company is to be reduced from ten thousand (10,000) United States Dollars to seven thousand four hundred (7,400) United States Dollars. Thus, the authorised share capital of the Company will be seven thousand four hundred (7,400) United States Dollars, represented by seventy-four (74) Shares, with a nominal value of one hundred (100) United States Dollars each.

