    Shanghai to ease COVID-19 control measures

    31 May 2022, 08:15

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai will relax the curbs on entering or leaving residential compounds, resume public transport services and ease rules on private cars on roads, local authorities said Monday, Xinhua reports.

    The new rules will be put into effect starting Wednesday as the city's COVID-19 situation has been effectively curbed, according to a statement by Shanghai municipal leading group for COVID-19 prevention and control.

    No restrictions should be put on residents entering or leaving residential compounds except for those in middle and high risk areas and areas put under COVID-19 restrictions, the statement said.

    Shanghai will also essentially resume public transport services, including buses, rail transport and ferries, in the city, according to the statement.

    Taxis and online-hailing services will resume business and private cars will be allowed on roads, except for those in middle and high risk areas and areas put under COVID-19 restrictions, it said.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

