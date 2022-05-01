Shanghai reports 788 confirmed, 7,084 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai reported 788 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 7,084 local asymptomatic infection cases on Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 683 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers.

According to the commission, the city registered 38 COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday. The oldest among the deceased was 97 years old and their average age was 80.9. All the 38 patients had serious underlying health issues.

A total of 3,055 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Saturday, said the commission.



