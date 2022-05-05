Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shanghai reports 261 confirmed, 4,390 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

5 May 2022, 10:13
SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai reported 261 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4,390 local asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday, Xinhua reports.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 185 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers.

According to the commission, the city registered 13 COVID-related deaths on Wednesday. The oldest among the deceased was 100 years old, and their average age was 82.77. All 13 patients had severe underlying diseases.

A total of 1,739 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on Wednesday, said the commission.


