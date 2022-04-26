Shanghai new COVID-19 cases: 1,661 confirmed, 15,319 asymptomatic

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai reported 1,661 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 15,319 local asymptomatic carriers on Monday, the municipal health commission said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

Of the newly confirmed infections, 968 had previously been reported as asymptomatic carriers, the commission said in a statement.

A total of 675 confirmed cases and 15,120 asymptomatic carriers were detected through testing of the city's residents under quarantine, while the remaining cases were found during screenings of at-risk groups, it said.

According to the commission, the city registered 52 COVID-19-related deaths on Monday. The oldest among the deceased was 100 years old and their average age was 83.1. All the 52 patients had serious underlying health conditions.