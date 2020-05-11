Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure

    11 May 2020, 18:48

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gates on Monday, becoming the first Walt Disney theme park worldwide to welcome guests again following novel coronavirus-related closures.

    The park hosted a special reopening ceremony against a colorful backdrop of the iconic 'Flora Minnie', where cast members and invited guests joined more than 30 Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and his friends, Duffy and Friends, to commemorate the special occasion.

    «Today, we are extremely pleased to reopen Shanghai Disneyland thanks to the unwavering efforts of our cast members and our community,» Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. «Today's celebrations will be remembered with joy, as we look forward to welcoming our guests back to this happy place.»

    During this initial reopening phase, the park has instituted new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization.

    The park shuttered on Jan 25 during the height of the COVID-19 in China. The company re-opened adjacent facilities such as the Disneytown, an entertainment and catering complex, on March 9.

    Source: Chinadaily

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Entertainment World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued