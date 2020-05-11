Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure

11 May 2020, 18:48
Shanghai Disneyland reopens after three-month closure

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - Shanghai Disneyland reopened its gates on Monday, becoming the first Walt Disney theme park worldwide to welcome guests again following novel coronavirus-related closures.

The park hosted a special reopening ceremony against a colorful backdrop of the iconic 'Flora Minnie', where cast members and invited guests joined more than 30 Disney characters, including Mickey Mouse and his friends, Duffy and Friends, to commemorate the special occasion.

photo

photo

photo

«Today, we are extremely pleased to reopen Shanghai Disneyland thanks to the unwavering efforts of our cast members and our community,» Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. «Today's celebrations will be remembered with joy, as we look forward to welcoming our guests back to this happy place.»

photo

During this initial reopening phase, the park has instituted new measures and procedures, including opening with limited attendance and required advanced ticketing and reservations, accommodating social distancing throughout the park, and implementing increased frequency of cleaning and sanitization.

photo

photo

The park shuttered on Jan 25 during the height of the COVID-19 in China. The company re-opened adjacent facilities such as the Disneytown, an entertainment and catering complex, on March 9.

photo

photo

photo

Source: Chinadaily


Entertainment   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible