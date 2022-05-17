Go to the main site
    Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19

    17 May 2022, 17:38

    SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts, a municipal official said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

    The megacity reported 77 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 746 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, told a press conference.

    All the new cases were from areas under quarantine or closed-off management, he said.

    According to the official, the city registered one COVID-19-related death on Monday. The deceased was a 92-year-old woman with underlying diseases.

    A total of 315 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday and 2,872 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, Zhao said.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

