Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
17 May 2022, 17:38
Shanghai cuts off community transmission of COVID-19

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM - China's Shanghai has cut off the community transmission of COVID-19 in all its 16 districts, a municipal official said Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The megacity reported 77 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 746 local asymptomatic cases on Monday, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai municipal health commission, told a press conference.

All the new cases were from areas under quarantine or closed-off management, he said.

According to the official, the city registered one COVID-19-related death on Monday. The deceased was a 92-year-old woman with underlying diseases.

A total of 315 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital after recovery on Monday and 2,872 asymptomatic cases were released from quarantine, Zhao said.


World News   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'