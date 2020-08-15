Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Shamshi Kaldayakov would have turned 90 today

    15 August 2020, 14:00

    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Great Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov would have turned 90 today. Shymkent Mayor Murat Aitenov and cultural workers laid flowers to the monument honoring Shamshi Kaldayakov.

    These days mark the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov. He is a symbolic figure in the Kazakh culture. Elbasy decreed to award Shamshi Kaldayakov the status of the people’s artist. His song My Kazakhstan becomes the state anthem of Kazakhstan. As part of the CIS Capital of Culture the traditional festival dedicated to Shamshi Kaldayakov is held online. It brings together artists not only from CIS member states but also from the U.S. and Turkey. Notably, Shymkent hold online exhibitions and music evenings in honor of the composer’s anniversary. A street, a philharmonic hall and a square are named after Shamshi Kaldayakov in the city.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Culture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
    3 Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
    4 Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    5 Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August