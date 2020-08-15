Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Shamshi Kaldayakov would have turned 90 today

Автор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
15 August 2020, 14:00
Shamshi Kaldayakov would have turned 90 today

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM Great Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov would have turned 90 today. Shymkent Mayor Murat Aitenov and cultural workers laid flowers to the monument honoring Shamshi Kaldayakov.

These days mark the 90th anniversary of Shamshi Kaldayakov. He is a symbolic figure in the Kazakh culture. Elbasy decreed to award Shamshi Kaldayakov the status of the people’s artist. His song My Kazakhstan becomes the state anthem of Kazakhstan. As part of the CIS Capital of Culture the traditional festival dedicated to Shamshi Kaldayakov is held online. It brings together artists not only from CIS member states but also from the U.S. and Turkey. Notably, Shymkent hold online exhibitions and music evenings in honor of the composer’s anniversary. A street, a philharmonic hall and a square are named after Shamshi Kaldayakov in the city.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Culture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped