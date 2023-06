Shallow earthquake jolts Almaty region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A 3.9-magnitude shallow earthquake rattled north-eastern Almaty city at 08:54 am local time, Kazinform has learnt from the Seismic Stations Network.

Its epicenter was located 206 kilometers away from Almaty city. The depth of the quake was 10 km.

No damage has been reported.