    • Shacman truck goes off road due to overtaking in Pavlodar rgn

    22 July 2022 17:07

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An overtaking led the Shacman truck to go off the road in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The road accident was reported at 3:30 am today on the Kalkaman-Kernei road, 106th km of Bayanaul district, when the Shacman truck went off the road due to a reckless overtaking by the 34-year-old driver of the Kamaz truck, the police department of Pavlodar region said.

    The police said administrative charges were filed against the Kamaz driver.


    Photo: instagram.com/kolesa_pavlodara
    #Pavlodar region #Incidents #Police
