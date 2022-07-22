Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Shacman truck goes off road due to overtaking in Pavlodar rgn
22 July 2022 17:07

Shacman truck goes off road due to overtaking in Pavlodar rgn

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - An overtaking led the Shacman truck to go off the road in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The road accident was reported at 3:30 am today on the Kalkaman-Kernei road, 106th km of Bayanaul district, when the Shacman truck went off the road due to a reckless overtaking by the 34-year-old driver of the Kamaz truck, the police department of Pavlodar region said.

The police said administrative charges were filed against the Kamaz driver.


Photo: instagram.com/kolesa_pavlodara
Related news
4 die in head-on crash in Mangistau rgn
Read also
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Shock after man beats migrant to death in street in Italy
Body of Makhambet district's akim who drowned in Ural River found
Another 24 die due to rains, floods in Pakistan
January riots in Kazakhstan: 286 suspects in custody
9 dead in eastern Uganda floods
Akim of district drowns in Ural River – Atyrau region
Death toll from flash floods in Iran reaches 53
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan

News

Archive