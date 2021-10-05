Go to the main site
    SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» to be expanded

    5 October 2021, 12:02

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – SpeciaL Economic Zone «Aktau Sea Port» is set to be expanded, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the Government session, Minister Atamkulov said two subzones of the SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» 2 and 4 are to be constructed.

    Currently, the SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» consists of nine separate subzones five of which are provided with infrastructure, namely 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9.

    To this end, 9.6 billion tenge will be allotted for the construction works from 2023 through 2025 in line with the Comprehensive Development Plan of Mangistau region, he said.

    1,200 workplaces are to be created in the SEZ thanks to the implementation of the projects.

    Minister Atamkulov believes that implementation of the projects will help diversify the region’s economy, create new jobs and increase budget revenue.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

