Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Industry

SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» to be expanded

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 October 2021, 12:02
SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» to be expanded

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – SpeciaL Economic Zone «Aktau Sea Port» is set to be expanded, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the Government session, Minister Atamkulov said two subzones of the SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» 2 and 4 are to be constructed.

Currently, the SEZ «Aktau Sea Port» consists of nine separate subzones five of which are provided with infrastructure, namely 1, 3, 7, 8 and 9.

To this end, 9.6 billion tenge will be allotted for the construction works from 2023 through 2025 in line with the Comprehensive Development Plan of Mangistau region, he said.

1,200 workplaces are to be created in the SEZ thanks to the implementation of the projects.

Minister Atamkulov believes that implementation of the projects will help diversify the region’s economy, create new jobs and increase budget revenue.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Kazakhstan   Aktau  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone