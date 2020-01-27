SEZ Abu Dhabi plans to cooperation with AIFC

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the Chairman Abu Dhabi Global Market, Minister of State to the United Arab Emirates Cabinet, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of joint projects of the Special Economic Zones of Abu Dhabi with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). According to Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, there are concrete plans to develop mutual cooperation.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Abu Dhabi Global Market for the work carried out in Kazakhstan, and also confirmed the intention to strengthen cooperation in financial market regulation.



