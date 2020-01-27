Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

SEZ Abu Dhabi plans to cooperation with AIFC

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
27 January 2020, 20:21
SEZ Abu Dhabi plans to cooperation with AIFC

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, the Chairman Abu Dhabi Global Market, Minister of State to the United Arab Emirates Cabinet, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

During the meeting, they discussed the implementation of joint projects of the Special Economic Zones of Abu Dhabi with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC). According to Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, there are concrete plans to develop mutual cooperation.

President Tokayev expressed gratitude to Abu Dhabi Global Market for the work carried out in Kazakhstan, and also confirmed the intention to strengthen cooperation in financial market regulation.

photo


President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan and the UAE   Astana International Financial Centre  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region
Tractor of missing forester found in fire area in Abai region