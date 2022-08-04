Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Sewage collection lacking in 1.9 thousand Brazil cities

    4 August 2022 18:19

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - A survey released Tuesday (Aug 3) shows that 1,937 Brazilian municipalities have no sewage collection system and resort to alternative solutions instead—including septic and rudimentary tanks, rainwater tunnels, and sewage disposal in waterways, Agencia Brasil reports.

    Only 4,744 of all 5,568 Brazilian municipalities shared their data on sanitation with the country’s Ministry of Regional Development for its diagnostic study Diagnóstico Temático da Gestão Técnica de Esgoto.

    In the initiative, conducted in 2020, 2,807 cities reported they have water supply and sewage collection networks.

    In a region-based approach, the North has the lowest total sewage service rate, 13.1 percent. The Southeast, on the other hand, ranks first, with 80.5 percent. Next on the list are Central-West (59.5%), the South (47.4%), and the Northeast (30.3%).

    Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
    Brazil to receive antiviral drug to treat monkeypox
    Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
    Power supply restored to Atyrau Oil Refinery
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
    2 Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
    3 Kazakhstan extends additional QazVac, Pfizer vaccine purchases until yearend
    4 Mining set to be developed in Kostanay rgn
    5 Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan