    Severe thunderstorms expected Apr 30 in Kazakhstan

    30 April 2020, 07:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in some regions of Kazakhstan on April 30, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, hail and rude wind of 15-20 mps, gusting to 25 mps are expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

    Fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps are predicted for Kostanay region.

    Storm, hail and gusty wind of 15-25 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region today.

    15-20 mps win is also expected to blow in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

    Hail and rain, thunderstorm are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

    15-20 mps wind is predicted for Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.


    Alzhanova Raushan

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
