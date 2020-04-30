Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Severe thunderstorms expected Apr 30 in Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
30 April 2020, 07:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists in some regions of Kazakhstan on April 30, Kazinform reports with the reference to RSE Kazhydromet.

Thunderstorm, hail and rude wind of 15-20 mps, gusting to 25 mps are expected in North-Kazakhstan region.

Fog and strong wind of 15-20 mps with the gusts of 23-28 mps are predicted for Kostanay region.

Storm, hail and gusty wind of 15-25 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region today.

15-20 mps win is also expected to blow in Akmola and Karaganda regions.

Hail and rain, thunderstorm are forecast for Almaty and Zhambyl regions.

15-20 mps wind is predicted for Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar regions.


