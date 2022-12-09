Severe respiratory syndromes advance in 23 Brazilian states

9 December 2022, 18:13

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) show an upward trend in 23 of the 27 states of the federation, warns the Infogripe Bulletin of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz). Among the viral cases of these hospitalizations, three out of four are associated with covid-19, Agencia Brasil reports.

The bulletin released today (8) updates the national scenario, with data for the week of November 27 to December 3, and points out that the growth of SARS stands out in the adult population and especially among those over 60 years old.

Covid-19 was responsible for 76.7% of the SARS cases in the country in the last four weeks, according to an evaluation that considers only the cases in which respiratory viruses were detected. In the analysis of SARS deaths, the prevalence of covid-19 reaches 94%.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br