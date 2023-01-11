Go to the main site
    Severe frosts to persist in Kazakhstan Jan 11

    11 January 2023, 07:30

    KAZINFORM Temperatures will drop to -40-41°C in Aktobe and Akmola regions on January 11, Kazinform reports.

    According to Kazhydromet national weather service, most regions of the country will remain under the impact of Arctic anti-cyclone, which will bring frosty weather and no precipitation today. Snowfall is expected in southern, southeastern, eastern and northern regions. Heavy snowfall, ice-slick, and gusting wind are forecast in mountainous areas of southern and southeastern regions. Foggy conditions are predicted across the country.
