Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Severe COVID-19 cases reducing in Atyrau region

    24 December 2021, 07:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of patients with severe coronavirus infections is reducing in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 68 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region, the healthcare department of the region reports. 11.7% out of 580 COVID-19 beds are occupied now.

    12 coronavirus patients are taken to the intensive care units, 2 of them are on life support. 22.4% out of 58 ICU beds are occupied. It is three times less as compared to the last month.

    As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases dropped to 136 in Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan