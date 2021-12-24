Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Severe COVID-19 cases reducing in Atyrau region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 December 2021, 07:40
Severe COVID-19 cases reducing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of patients with severe coronavirus infections is reducing in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 68 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region, the healthcare department of the region reports. 11.7% out of 580 COVID-19 beds are occupied now.

12 coronavirus patients are taken to the intensive care units, 2 of them are on life support. 22.4% out of 58 ICU beds are occupied. It is three times less as compared to the last month.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases dropped to 136 in Atyrau region.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA