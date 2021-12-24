Severe COVID-19 cases reducing in Atyrau region

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of patients with severe coronavirus infections is reducing in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

As of today, 68 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in Atyrau region, the healthcare department of the region reports. 11.7% out of 580 COVID-19 beds are occupied now.

12 coronavirus patients are taken to the intensive care units, 2 of them are on life support. 22.4% out of 58 ICU beds are occupied. It is three times less as compared to the last month.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases dropped to 136 in Atyrau region.