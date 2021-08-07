Go to the main site
    Severe COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau rgn

    7 August 2021, 10:10

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of patients with severe COVID-19 is rising in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, as of today, 1,736 patients with COVID-19 are under treatment at hospitals in the region. The infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 57.6%.

    The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 84 – the highest since the pandemic. Eight of those are on artificial lung ventilation. The region’s ICU occupancy stands at 73.6%.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

