Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Severe COVID-19 cases on the rise in Atyrau rgn

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 August 2021, 10:10
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The number of patients with severe COVID-19 is rising in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of Atyrau region’s health office, as of today, 1,736 patients with COVID-19 are under treatment at hospitals in the region. The infectious diseases bed occupancy stands at 57.6%.

The number of patients in intensive care units stands at 84 – the highest since the pandemic. Eight of those are on artificial lung ventilation. The region’s ICU occupancy stands at 73.6%.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
